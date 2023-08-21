Reports: Yanks calling up prospects Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees are bringing up a pair of top prospects, outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to multiple reports Monday.

Pereira, the organization's No. 3 prospect per MLB.com, and Peraza, the Yankees' No. 2 prospect when he debuted last season, are expected to be in uniform for Tuesday night's series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals.

Advertisement

In 81 games this season between Triple-A and Double-A Somerset, the 22-year-old Pereira has hit .300 with a .373 on-base percentage and a .548 slugging percentage with 18 homers, 11 stolen bases and 64 RBIs.

Since being promoted to Triple-A, Pereira has slashed .312/.386/.551 with eight homers and 33 RBIs over 35 games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Peraza, 23, is hitting .268 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 63 games at Triple-A. He appeared in 19 games for the Yankees earlier this season, hitting .173 with four steals and six RBIs. In 18 games with New York in 2022, Peraza hit .306 with a home run and two RBIs.

Both players are on the 40-man roster, so the Yankees will have to make corresponding roster moves.

Advertisement

The Yankees are also sending current No. 2 prospect Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A, according to The Athletic. Since July 1, the 20-year-old outfielder has slashed .333/.401/.494 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 42 games at Double-A.

Overall this season, Dominguez is hitting .254 with 15 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .781 OPS in 109 games.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media