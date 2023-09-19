Soccer

Revolution hire Hall of Famer Tab Ramos as assistant coach

By
Field Level Media
Apr 25, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; Hartford Athletic head coach Tab Ramos reacts to game action during the first half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Revolution hired National Soccer Hall of Fame member Tab Ramos as an assistant coach on Tuesday.

Ramos is being added to the technical staff after the Revolution restructured their coaching staff in the wake of Bruce Arena's resignation earlier this month.

Ramos, 56, is a Uruguayan-born American who played professionally in Spain, Mexico and the North American Soccer League. He had 81 appearances for the U.S. men's national team and scored eight goals before spending 2009-16 as an assistant in the U.S. Soccer program.

He was the head coach of the U.S. under-20 national team from 2011-19 and the Houston Dynamo from 2020-21. He most recently coached the USL's Hartford Athletic, who let him go in July.

"In addition to a Hall of Fame career as one of the best players of his generation, Tab's wealth of experience as a coach, knowledge of our league and proven track record of developing top talent will all be assets to our club as we get ready for the postseason," Revolution technical director and interim sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a news release.

Ramos will report to interim head coach Clint Peay, who was promoted to that role Sept. 12 after Revolution players reportedly refused to practice for then-interim coach Richie Williams.

Arena resigned Sept. 9 in the wake of a six-week investigation into allegations that he used "inappropriate and insensitive" remarks with the team. The Athletic reported that Williams himself filed complaints about Arena during the investigation, and reports said players became dissatisfied with the lack of information they were given about Arena's ouster.

Two assistant coaches were also let go on Sept. 12 — Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph, who reportedly supported Arena. The Revolution promoted Marcelo Santos, an assistant coach of New England's MLS NEXT Pro development club, Revolution II, to Peay's staff.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media