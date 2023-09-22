Revolution hope to take advantage of matchup with Fire

The New England Revolution will try to extend a lengthy run of dominance against the host Chicago Fire when the teams meet Saturday night.

New England (13-6-9, 48 points) is unbeaten in its last nine meetings with Chicago (8-12-9, 33 points), posting a 3-0-6 record against the Fire dating back to the 2019 season. The Revolution are also 2-0-2 in their last four visits to Chicago.

"It's the most important game right now for us. We need three points. It's a tight race, and I think it'll set the tone for the rest of the season for us," Revs interim head coach Clint Peay said. "I think Chicago is hurting a little bit with some injuries, some red card situations, so we've got to be on the front foot and ready to take the game to them and get three points."

Carles Gil has powered New England this season with eight goals and 13 assists, both team highs.

The Fire are coming off a 3-0 midweek loss in Columbus and enter Saturday's match three points back of D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is winless in six straight MLS regular season games (0-5-1), with its last win coming against Toronto FC on July 15.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, we were in really good form. Before the Leagues Cup, we had won a lot of games in a row, and we won a couple of games away in a lot of tough places to play," said Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg.

"I think we know that we have the capability to play with anybody in the league, and I think we just need to start showing it again because it's a critical point in the season, and Saturday is a big one for us."

Chicago has lost just three times at home in MLS regular-season play (5-3-6). Kei Kamara has scored a team-best five goals.

Saturday marks the second and final MLS regular-season meeting between the Revolution and Fire. The two teams played to a 3-3 draw at New England on May 27.

—Field Level Media