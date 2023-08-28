Soccer

Revs D Brandon Bye to miss 9 months after ACL surgery

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 12, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Brandon Bye (15) watches the action during the first half of a match against Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium.
Jul 12, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Brandon Bye (15) watches the action during the first half of a match against Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium.
Image: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution defender Brandon Bye underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn right ACL and will be out of action into the 2024 season.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Luis Rubiales' mom locked herself in a church and is on a hunger strike
2 hours ago
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:24PM

Bye, 27, was injured in the Revolution's Aug. 3 Leagues Cup victory over Atlas of Mexico's Liga MX.

Advertisement

A first-round draft pick by New England in 2018, Bye has 153 regular season appearances, 139 starts, nine goals and 17 assists. He has made two starts among his four career playoff games.

Bye is expected to be out of action for nine months, with the 2024 MLS season scheduled to start in February. He is under contract with the Revs through 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media