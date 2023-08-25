Revs take uncertainty into meeting with CF Montreal

Beset by injuries, a reported pending transfer and more, the New England Revolution will try to stay focused when they resume their MLS schedule with a visit to CF Montreal on Saturday.

The Revolution (12-4-7, 43 points) head into the match without Gustavo Bou, who will be out for about four weeks with a leg injury. The injury list also includes Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye, who have ACL injuries. Henry Kessler has been out since April, although Andrew Farrell is day to day.

Starting goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is listed as questionable amid reports he is about to join Chelsea of the English Premier League.

New England hasn't played since Aug. 7 in the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup. Initially slated to resume MLS action Sunday, their match against Leagues Cup finalist Nashville SC was postponed.

"Obviously, we've been away for a while, so the important thing is to start on the right foot," Revs midfielder Matt Polster said. "It's just about bringing energy, bringing that togetherness and trying to find a way to get three points. It's difficult losing important pieces at this time of the season, but this is a team that's resilient."

New England head coach Bruce Arena remains on administrative leave while the league continues its investigation into "allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks." Assistant coach Richie Williams will guide the club.

The Revs are winless in their past six road matches (0-3-3). They last claimed three points as the visitor back on May 6 at Toronto.

Bobby Wood shares the Revs' lead in goals with seven but has not scored since the end of June.

Montreal (10-12-2, 32 points) will face a tougher challenge than their last outing, a 3-2 win against Toronto FC.

The Canadian side has won just two of its past nine matches (2-7-0) against New England, including a 4-0 road defeat back in April. Both wins came last season, with Montreal outscoring the Revolution 5-0 in the two matches.

"We had a bad match against New England, and it wasn't a good time for us," Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. "They were in very good shape. It's been a while since they've played and they have some uncertainties but they're still a tough and mature opponent."

Montreal is 8-3-0 at home this season and has won 10 of their past 13 home matches (10-3-0). They've scored at least once in each victory and have been shut out in each of the three defeats.

Mathieu Choiniere's brace against Toronto moved him into a tie with Chinonso Offor for first on the team with four goals.

—Field Level Media