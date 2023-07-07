Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

RHP Carlos Estevez, SS Geraldo Perdomo added to All-Star rosters

By
Field Level Media
Jul 2, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) celebrates at the end of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Carlos Estevez and Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo have been added to the rosters for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Seattle.

Estevez is replacing Cleveland Guardians right-hander Emmanuel Clase on the American League team. Perdomo is replacing Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson on the National League team.

The Guardians said Clase will be heading to the Dominican Republic to be with his girlfriend before she gives birth. Swanson pulled out with a bruised heel.

Estevez, 30, has converted all 21 of his save opportunities this season. He is 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA in 35 games and is an All-Star for the first time in his seven-year career.

Perdomo, 23, also is a first-time All-Star and has been a member of the Diamondbacks since 2021. He is batting .274 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 72 games.

--Field Level Media