RHP Chris Devenski won't opt out, remains with hometown Angels

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Chris Devenski will not make the club's Opening Day roster, but elected Saturday against using the opt-out in his contract and will report to the club's Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake.

Devenski, 32, is a Southern California native who attended Cal State Fullerton, just a few freeway exits north of Angel Stadium. He made four Cactus League appearances this spring for his hometown club and had a 9.00 ERA.

In seven major league seasons with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, Devenski is 19-17 with a 3.70 ERA in 246 appearances (seven starts). He finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 as a member of the Astros and was an American League All-Star in 2017.

In addition, the Angels released outfielder Luis Barrera and right-hander Nash Walters from their minor league contracts.

Barrera, 27, has 38 games of major league experience with the Oakland Athletics.

Walters, 25, appeared in one game with the Angels last season.

