Rhys Hoskins set for ACL surgery on Opening Day

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will undergo ACL surgery on his left knee Thursday -- Opening Day across Major League Baseball.

The team announced that Hoskins will have the reconstruction surgery in Fort Worth, Texas. As fate would have it, the Phillies open their season about 15 miles away in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.

Hoskins, 30, is expected to miss the entire season.

Hoskins suffered the injury during a spring training game last Thursday while attempting to plant his foot making a play on a ball as he reached the outfield grass just beyond first base. He remained on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by trainers and emergency medical personnel.

Hoskins, who is set to become a free agent after this season, underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the meniscus in his right knee.

He batted .246 with 30 homers and 79 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Phillies. He also played a major role in Philadelphia's run to the World Series by belting six homers -- including four in the National League Championship Series versus the San Diego Padres.

Hoskins is a career .242 hitter with 148 homers and 405 RBIs in 667 career games with Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media