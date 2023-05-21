Riley Adams belted a solo homer to highlight his four-hit performance on Sunday, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 6-4 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers

Adams also had two doubles and a single for the Nationals, who took two of three from the Tigers

Ildemaro Vargas also homered and Jeimer Candelario had four singles for Washington.

Starter Josiah Gray (4-5) navigated through five innings, allowing one run on three hits and overcoming six walks to pick up the win. Hunter Harvey struck out two batters in the ninth to secure his second save of the season.

Nick Maton had a homer and a single and Matt Vierling also had two hits for the Tigers

Detroit starter Joey Wentz (1-4) faced 16 batters before being pulled in the third inning after allowing six runs on 10 hits.

Lane Thomas, Candelario, Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett opened the first inning with four straight singles to give Washington a 2-0 lead. A third run scored when Dominic's Smith grounder up the middle turned into a force at second, thanks to a diving stop by Javier Baez.

Consecutive walks put Tigers on first and second with one out in the second, but Gray retired the next two batters on an infield pop and a strikeout

Adams deposited Wentz's first pitch of the second inning into the visitors' bullpen in left center to make it 4-0.

Detroit got two more walks against Gray in the third and cashed one in when Spencer Torkelson's two-out single plated Zach McKinstry.

The Nationals chased Wentz in the third. Smith led off with a single and Vargas followed with his first homer of the season to make it 6-1

Detroit loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth but Gray pitched out of it via a force out at home and two pop outs.

Maton homered off Andres Machado leading off the sixth inning to make it 6-2. A walk and two singles, the second by McKinstry, pulled Detroit within 6-3. Kyle Finnegan came on for Washington and got out of the inning.

The Tigers got within 6-4 in the seventh on Akil Baddoo's RBI ground out

--Field Level Media