NHL

Ritchie brothers swapped in Flames-Coyotes trade

By
Field Level Media
Nov 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Nov 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

A sibling swap provided an interesting footnote at the NHL trade deadline Friday as brothers Brett and Nick Ritchie were exchanged in a four-player transaction.

The Arizona Coyotes acquired forward Brett Ritchie and defenseman Connor Mackey from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Nick Ritchie and defenseman Troy Stecher.

Brett Ritchie, 29, has eight points (six goals, two assists) in 34 games this season with Calgary. He has 80 points (48 goals, 32 assists) in 375 games with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and Flames.

Nick Ritchie, 27, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 58 games this season with Arizona. He has 181 points (80 goals, 101 assists) in 465 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Bruins and Coyotes.

The brothers played together with the Bruins during the 2019-20 season.

Mackey, 26, has two goals and one assists in 10 games this season with the Flames. He has three goals and four assists in 19 career games over parts of three seasons with Calgary.

Stecher, 28, had played in all 61 games this season for the Coyotes, registering seven assists. He has 96 points (15 goals, 81 assists) in 420 contests with the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona.

--Field Level Media

