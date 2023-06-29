Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Rockets pick up fourth-year option on Kenyon Martin Jr.

By
Field Level Media
Apr 7, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets on Thursday picked up the $1.93 million option on the rookie contract of forward Kenyon Martin Jr

The 2023-24 season will be the fourth for Martin, a second-round pick in 2020.

Martin, known as KJ, posted career-best averages of 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 82 games (49 starts) last season.

Martin, 22, has career averages of 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 206 games (59 starts) with the Rockets

He is the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin, who played 16 seasons from 2000-15.

Houston also waived guard Daishen Nix, who averaged 4.0 points and 2.3 assists in 57 games (seven starts) last season.

--Field Level Media