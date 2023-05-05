Rockies activate RHP Antonio Senzatela, DFA Yonathan Daza

The Colorado Rockies reinstated right-hander Antonio Senzatela from the injured list Friday and designated outfielder Yonathan Daza for assignment

Catcher Austin Wynns also was added to the active roster after he was picked up off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, while catcher Brian Serven was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Senzatela has been out since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL last September. He is scheduled to take the mound Friday night against the New York Mets.

Senzatela, 28, made two rehab starts with Albuquerque, going 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in 6 1/3 innings. He was 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts last season and is 39-42 with a 4.88 ERA in six seasons and 143 appearances (117 starts) for Colorado.

Rockies manager Bud Black said Senzatela could throw as many as 80-90 pitches in his season debut

Wynns, 32, had two hits in 13 at-bats for both the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers this season. He is a career .229 hitter with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 186 major league games.

Daza, 29, was batting .270 with six doubles and seven RBIs in 24 games with the Rockies this season. He is a career .281 hitter with four home runs and 74 RBIs in 288 games with Colorado over four separate seasons

Serven, who turned 28 on Friday, is 41-for-210 (.195) in two seasons with the Rockies. All six of his career home runs came in 2022

