Rockies bash three homers, cruise past Marlins

Peter Lambert earned his first win as a major league starter since 2019, pitching five scoreless innings to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 6-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night

C.J. Cron, Jurickson Profar and Elias Diaz homered for Colorado, which improved to 4-2 since the All-Star break.

The Marlins have lost seven straight games -- all of them since the Game

Lambert (2-1) allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out three. The 26-year-old right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game. He entered Friday with 17 major league appearances over the past four seasons, including 15 outings (one start) this year.

The Rockies, who entered the day with the worst record in the National League, won a road game for just the second time in their past 14 tries

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (5-3) gave up seven hits and six runs in three innings. He fanned five without issuing a walk. It was his second-worst start of the season, and his ERA increased from 3.90 to 4.32

The Marlins got a lift from rookie reliever George Soriano, who pitched four scoreless, no-hit innings, striking out eight batters

At one point in his outing, he struck out six consecutive batters. His ERA decreased from 2.41 to 1.99.

Colorado opened the scoring in the first inning. Profar hit a leadoff single, and two outs later, Cron smacked a first-pitch curveball, resulting in a 402-foot homer to left.

The Rockies made it 5-0 in the second as Alan Trejo hit an RBI double and Profar slugged a two-run dinger. Like Cron, Profar feasted on a hanging, first-pitch curveball, lofting it the same distance (402 feet)

Colorado extended its lead to 6-0 in the third as Diaz homered off a Garrett cutter that was up in the zone. That shot traveled 405 feet.

Miami got on the board in the seventh in a rally that started with singles by Bryan De La Cruz and Jean Segura. After a wild pitch moved the runners over, Nick Fortes earned an RBI with a groundout. However, reliever Pierce Johnson got out of the jam by striking out Dane Myers.

--Field Level Media