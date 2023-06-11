Nolan Jones hit a walk-off home run into the second deck in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 after a rain delay in Denver on Sunday

Coco Montes homered among his two hits in his major league debut and Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon also went deep for Colorado.

Advertisement

Jake Cronenworth homered and Fernando Tatis Jr. had two hits for San Diego.

The Rockies trailed 4-3 entering the ninth, and with a heavy rain falling McMahon led off with his 10th homer, a shot off Tom Cosgrove. The game then went into a 1 hour, 25-minute delay. After play resumed Brent Honeywell (2-4) got the first two batters before Jones smacked a 472-foot homer

Advertisement Advertisement

It was his fourth of the season.

San Diego's Blake Snell allowed a run on three hits and struck out 12 in seven innings, both season highs. He stayed in the game despite taking a line drive by Randal Grichuk off his foot in the seventh inning.

Advertisement

He got the final two batters, the last on a strikeout, to finish his day.

Colorado placed veteran Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand suffered last week at Kansas City, and he is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Advertisement

Colorado took advantage when Snell left the game. Jones led off the eighth with an infield single and Montes homered to tie it.

With the rain picking up, the Padres went ahead in the ninth when Ha-Seong Kim scored on a wild pitch by Justin Lawrence (3-3) to make it 4-3

Advertisement

The Rockies went ahead 1-0 in the first inning on Tovar's fifth home run of the season

The Padres tied it in the third inning when starter Dinelson Lamet's errant pickoff throw to first allowed Tatis to advance to third, and he scored on Juan Soto's sacrifice fly

Advertisement

San Diego took the lead in the fourth on Cronenworth's two-run homer, his seventh.

Lamet gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media