The Colorado Rockies claimed right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday
Anderson, 35, appeared in just two games for the Rays this season, throwing five innings of scoreless relief. Tampa Bay designated him for assignment on Wednesday
He has pitched with six teams since making his major league debut: Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19), Toronto (2020), Philadelphia (2021), Cincinnati (2022) and Tampa Bay (2023).
He has a career record of 58-50 in 201 career games (183 starts) with a 4.23 ERA over 967 2/3 innings pitched.
--Field Level Media