Rockies defeat Angels one day after 25-1 thumping

Field Level Media
Jun 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) reacts to his single in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ezequiel Tovar homered among his two hits, Austin Gomber pitched five solid innings, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 in Denver on Sunday

Justin Lawrence picked up his third save in a shaky ninth inning for Colorado. The Rockies bounced back from Saturday night's historic 25-1 loss to Los Angeles to take the three-game series

Shohei Ohtani, Eduardo Escobar and Taylor Ward had two hits each for the Angels, who were held in check a day after setting franchise records for runs, hits (28) and largest margin of victory

Colorado struck in the first inning against Tyler Anderson. With one out, Randal Grichuk walked, went to third on a single by Ryan McMahon and scored on Elias Diaz's sacrifice fly.

The Rockies added another run in the fourth. Diaz led off with a walk, Nolan Jones grounded into a fielder's choice and then went to third on Jorge Alfaro's double. Elehuris Montero drove in Diaz with a sacrifice fly to give Colorado a 2-0 lead

Tovar made it 3-0 in the fifth when he homered off of Anderson, his seventh of the season.

Anderson (4-2) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out nine in six innings.

Los Angeles broke through in the sixth. Ward led off with a double and scored on Ohtani's triple to center field. Gomber then hit Mike Trout with a pitch and was relieved by Jake Bird, who gave up a sacrifice fly to Brandon Drury before getting out of the inning.

Gomber (5-7) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three in five-plus innings.

Colorado added an insurance run in the seventh off reliever Jose Soriano. With two outs Brenton Doyle walked and went to third on Soriano's errant pickoff attempt to first. Tovar then singled to right to drive in Doyle.

The Angels got within a run in the ninth when Escobar tripled with two outs and Mickey Moniak doubled to center. Lawrence intentionally walked Matt Thaiss but got pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo to ground out to end the game

--Field Level Media