Rockies drub White Sox, 11-5

Charlie Blackmon homered among his two hits, Elehuris Montero had three hits and four RBIs, and the host Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 11-5 in Denver on Saturday night.

Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones had three hits apiece, and Kyle Freeland earned his first win since May 14 for Colorado.

Luis Robert Jr. homered and finished with two hits, and Elvis Andrus, Lenyn Sosa and Carlos Perez also had two hits for Chicago.

The White Sox struck first when Andrus drew a leadoff walk in the first and moved to third on a single by Robert. With two outs, Freeland threw over to first and Andrus stole home to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

The Rockies answered in the bottom of the first. Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon drew walks and Rodgers singled to shortstop. Andrus bobbled the ball, allowing Tovar to score the tying run. Jones walked and Elias Diaz hit a two-run single to left to make it 3-1.

Colorado added on in the second inning. Blackmon and McMahon singled and Rodgers grounded out to move the runners to second and third. Jones singled to right field to drive in both runners.

Chicago starter Jesse Scholtens (1-6) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks in three innings.

The White Sox got one back in the third when Andrus doubled and scored on Andrew Benintendi's single.

The Rockies expanded their lead in the fourth. Rodgers and Jones singled off reliever Tanner Banks and Montero tripled off the wall in right field to make it 7-2.

Chicago responded in the fifth against Freeland. Perez singled, Oscar Colas doubled and Sosa singled to drive in both. Freeland (5-13) gave up another hit before working out of the jam.

Freeland allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out six in five innings.

Blackmon gave the Rockies some cushion in the seventh with a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, and Robert hit a solo shot, his 33rd, in the eighth.

Montero had a two-run single in the eighth to cap the scoring.

—Field Level Media