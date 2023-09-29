Rockies extend OF Charlie Blackmon through 2024

The Colorado Rockies awarded outfielder Charlie Blackmon with a one-year contract extension on Friday night.

Blackmon was set to become a free agent at the end of this season. Now he will return to the Rockies for the 2024 campaign.

Blackmon, 37, has spent his entire 13-year MLB career with Colorado since breaking into the majors in 2011. In 1,497 career games, the four-time All-Star has batted .296 with 215 home runs, 749 RBIs, 936 runs and 141 stolen bases. He is baseball's active career leader in triples with 63.

Over 93 games in 2023 entering Friday, Blackmon was batting .283 with eight homers, five triples, 40 RBIs and 56 runs.

"Charlie Blackmon is synonymous with Rockies baseball and we look forward to watching him continue his great career at 20th and Blake," Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said in a news release. "Nobody works harder than Charlie preparing for the game and we are excited to see him contribute both on the field and in the clubhouse for another season."

—Field Level Media