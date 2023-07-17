Rockies look to stun another tough opponent, face Astros

The Colorado Rockies slayed one major league giant this past weekend and will take aim at another on Tuesday when they open a two-game set against the Houston Astros in Denver

Houston will send Hunter Brown (6-6, 4.12 ERA) to the mound, while the Rockies have yet to name a starter

Colorado had a day off to enjoy what it did to the New York Yankees over the weekend. The Rockies took two of three games from New York, most recently rallying from a two-run deficit in the eighth inning and eventually winning 8-7 on Alan Trejo's walk-off home run in the 11th on Sunday

The day off will help the bullpen get some much-needed rest and give Colorado manager Bud Black a chance to figure out who he can plug in as Tuesday's starter.

The Rockies currently have four key members of the starting rotation on the injured list, with two -- German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela -- out due to Tommy John surgery. Kyle Freeland (shoulder) is on the 15-day IL, while Ryan Feltner (head) is on the 60-day IL

That has opened opportunities for others, such as Connor Seabold, who has struggled so far this season. Black may go with Peter Lambert, who has been used in relief as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Lambert was sent to the minors before the All-Star break in an attempt to get him used to going deeper in outings. He made one spot start this year, but the Rockies have planned to limit his innings as a precaution

"It's the smartest thing to do," Lambert said of the innings limit. "I would rather be pitching in September than shut down in August."

Unfortunately for Colorado, it has the flexibility to tinker with its roster because the postseason is not a realistic possibility. Meanwhile, Houston is chasing Texas in the American League West and hopes to make a successful defense of its World Series title.

The Astros have been treading water for most of the season and sit three games back of the Rangers, and they need help for their overworked bullpen. Four pitchers have made 40 or more appearances this season and starter Framber Valdez left Saturday's start with a calf injury

Houston will likely make calls to try to bring in more arms before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

"We'll be in the market probably, too, for some 'pen help if we can get it," general manager Dana Brown told the Astros' radio broadcast on Sunday. "Our guys are taxed for the most part.

The good news for Houston is that it's playing a team that it has dominated over the last 10 years. Beginning in 2013, the Astros are 21-5 against the Rockies, including a pair of wins in Houston earlier this month

Brown has not faced Colorado in his young career, but he has been impressive in 17 starts this season. However, Brown has hit a rough patch as of late, going 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA over his last four outings.

--Field Level Media