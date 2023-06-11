Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken right hand

Blackmon, 36, sustained a fracture to the fifth metacarpal and could be looking at a longer absence.

The four-time All-Star is batting .265 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 56 games in his 13th season with Colorado.

The Rockies also called up infielder Coco Montes and catcher Brian Serven from Albuquerque, optioned infielder Alan Trejo to the Triple-A club and transferred right-hander Antonio Senzatela to the 60-day injured list

