Rockies place Daniel Bard on IL, activate Chase Anderson

The Colorado Rockies placed Daniel Bard on the 15-day injured list and reinstated fellow right-hander Chase Anderson to start Sunday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in Denver.
The move is retroactive to Saturday for Bard, who is dealing with right forearm fatigue.
Bard, 38, is 4-2 with a 4.70 ERA and one save in 47 relief appearances this season with the Rockies.
Anderson, 35, was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 28, retroactive to July 25, with right shoulder inflammation. He has an 0-4 record with a 6.63 ERA in 12 starts this season.
He is 1-1 with a 7.56 ERA in two career starts against Toronto.
