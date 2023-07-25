Rockies place Kris Bryant (fractured finger) on 10-day IL

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a fractured left index finger

It marks the fifth time Bryant, a former National League MVP, will go on the injured list in two seasons with the Rockies

Advertisement

In corresponding moves, Colorado recalled infielder Elehuris Montero and right-handed pitcher Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque and optioned right-hander Karl Kauffmann to Triple-A.

Bryant, 31, signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season. He played in just 42 games in his first season with the team due to three IL trips for a lingering back strain and plantar fasciitis

Advertisement Advertisement

Earlier this season, he missed most of June while on the IL with a bruised left heel.

Bryant is batting .251 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 65 games this year. In two seasons with Colorado, he's played just 107 games and batted .273 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs.

Advertisement

Bryant was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the NL MVP in 2016 while helping the Chicago Cubs win the World Series. In his nine-year major league career with the Cubs (2015-21), San Francisco Giants (2021) and Rockies, Bryant is a .278 hitter with 180 homers and 524 RBIs across 991 games

Montero, 24, has played in 35 games for Colorado this season and batted .198 with two homers and 13 RBIs. He's a career .220 hitter in 88 games since making his MLB debut last season, with eight homers and 33 RBIs.

Advertisement

Pint, 25, made his major league debut on May 17 and gave up one run on a hit and three walks in one-third of an inning. He hasn't been back to the majors since.

Kauffmann, 25, was 1-3 with an 8.72 ERA in six games (three starts) across 21 2/3 innings. He gave up 28 hits and had more walks (11) than strikeouts (eight).

Advertisement

--Field Level Media