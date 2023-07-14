Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rockies place LHP Kyle Freeland (non-pitching shoulder) on IL

By
Field Level Media
Jul 9, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) lies on field after injuring his right shoulder against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
Image: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies placed left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Freeland on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right shoulder subluxation

The move was retroactive to Tuesday.

In corresponding moves, the Rockies selected the contract of right-hander Tommy Doyle from Triple-A Albuquerque, recalled infielder/outfielder Michael Toglia from Triple-A and placed left-hander Ryan Rolison on the 60-day injured list

Freeland, 30, was injured on Sunday while starting the final game before the All-Star break while trying to field a bunt. He had gone 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA over his first 19 starts of 2023, his seventh season with his hometown Rockies

Doyle, 27, appeared in three games for the Rockies in 2020 and pitched to a 23.14 ERA (six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings). He has not played in the majors since

Toglia, 24, made his big-league debut last year and has played in 41 games for the Rockies, including 10 this year. He is a career .209 hitter with two home runs, 12 RBIs and 15 runs

--Field Level Media