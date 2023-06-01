The Colorado Rockies reinstated Charlie Blackmon from the bereavement list and placed fellow outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left heel bruise

Blackmon, 36, is batting .287 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 48 games this season, his 13th with the Rockies

Bryant, 31, is hitting .263 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 50 games this season, his second with Colorado.

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, battled plantar fasciitis in his left foot in 2022 and played only 42 games.

--Field Level Media