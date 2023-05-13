The Colorado Rockies placed Antonio Senzatela on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain on Saturday, while fellow right-hander Chase Anderson was placed on the active roster after he was claimed off waivers

The injured list move was retroactive to Thursday.

Senzatela, 28, left Wednesday's start against the Pittsburgh Pirates after allowing a two-run homer to Andrew McCutchen. He threw 51 pitches before walking off the field with a trainer.

Senzatela's latest injury comes after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals last August and had season-ending surgery.

Colorado's pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries with German Marquez set to have Tommy John surgery and likely will miss the remainder of the season. Right-hander Noah Davis (elbow) is on the 15-day IL.

Anderson, 35, did not allow a run in two appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays this season before he was designated for assignment to make room on the Tampa Bay roster for left-hander Jake Diekman.

Anderson has pitched with six teams since making his major league debut: Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19), Toronto (2020), Philadelphia (2021), Cincinnati (2022) and Tampa Bay (2023).

He has a career record of 58-50 in 201 career games (183 starts) with a 4.23 ERA over 967 2/3 innings pitched.

--Field Level Media