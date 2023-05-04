Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rockies place RHP Dinelson Lamet (back) on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet (32) prepares to deliver a pitch in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.
Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet (32) prepares to deliver a pitch in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies placed reliever Dinelson Lamet on the 15-day injured list Thursday with lower back stiffness

Watch
Which NFL rookie wide receiver should you draft? | Fantasy Football
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Beef actor is out for blood | Young Mazino's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Tuesday 5:15PM

The 30-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 12.66 ERA through 12 appearances this season. He has struck out 13 and walked 12 in 10 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

The Rockies recalled right-hander Peter Lambert from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding transaction

Lambert, 26, has not pitched in the majors since 2021. He is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts this year for the Isotopes.

Sepetrel Professional Swimming Pool Leaf Skimmer Net
39% off
Sepetrel Professional Swimming Pool Leaf Skimmer Net

Super-strong
This pool skimmer is a strong replacement for your older one—double lined, a "scoop," and very deep.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media