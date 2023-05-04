Rockies place RHP Dinelson Lamet (back) on 15-day IL

The Colorado Rockies placed reliever Dinelson Lamet on the 15-day injured list Thursday with lower back stiffness

The 30-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 12.66 ERA through 12 appearances this season. He has struck out 13 and walked 12 in 10 2/3 innings.

The Rockies recalled right-hander Peter Lambert from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding transaction

Lambert, 26, has not pitched in the majors since 2021. He is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts this year for the Isotopes.

--Field Level Media