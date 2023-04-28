Rockies place RHP German Marquez (elbow) on IL

The Colorado Rockies placed German Marquez on the 15-day injured list Friday and recalled fellow right-hander Connor Seabold from Triple-A Albuquerque

The move involving Marquez was retroactive to Thursday. He exited his start that day against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning due to right elbow inflammation.

That start was his first after returning from a two-week stint on the injured list with right forearm inflammation.

Marquez, 28, is 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season, striking out 17 and walking three batters in 20 innings.

The former All-Star is 65-56 with a 4.42 ERA in 176 career games (173 starts) since making his debut with Colorado in 2016.

Seabold, 27, recorded a no-decision with a 6.00 ERA in his lone start this season with the Isotopes. He has a 5.23 ERA in six relief appearances for the Rockies this season

He is 0-4 with an 8.81 ERA in 12 career games (six starts) with the Boston Red Sox and Rockies

--Field Level Media