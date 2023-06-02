Ryan McMahon homered and later drove in the go-ahead run in the six-run eighth inning to help the visiting Colorado Rockies rally for a 7-2 win against the Kansas City Royals in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night

Elias Diaz had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who were coming off being swept in a four-game series by the Arizona Diamondbacks

Rockies starter Chase Anderson gave up two runs and four hits in six innings of his fourth start since Colorado claimed him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 12. He struck out two and walked one

Brent Suter (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning to earn the win.

Edward Olivares and Drew Waters homered and MJ Melendez had two hits for the Royals, who have dropped five of seven

Kansas City starter Jordan Lyles allowed one run and two hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one. Lyles, who remains 0-9, was in line for his first win in 12 starts this season before the Rockies rallied in the eighth

Kansas City reliever Carlos Hernandez (0-3) began the eighth by surrendering a leadoff single to Brenton Doyle followed by a ground-rule double to Ezequiel Tovar.

After a diving play by first baseman Nick Pratto on a Charlie Blackmon grounder kept the runners from advancing, Jurickson Profar hit a grounder to second baseman Nicky Lopez with the infield in and Doyle beat his throw home to tie the score 2-2.

McMahon then sliced an opposite-field RBI single to left to give the Rockies a 3-2 lead

Nick Wittgren relieved Hernandez and allowed a two-run double to Diaz to make it 5-2. Pratto was later unable to field a double down the line by Nolan Jones and two more runs scored for a 7-2 lead.

McMahon hit his fifth home run in the past eight games and ninth of the season to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Olivares hit the first pitch he saw from Anderson over the fence in left-center with one out in the second to tie it 1-1.

Waters blasted his first home run of the season an inning later to move Kansas City ahead 2-1, a lead it would hold for the next four innings.

