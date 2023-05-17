Elias Diaz had two hits and drove in three runs, Jurickson Profar, Kris Bryant and Brenton Doyle had two hits and two RBIs each, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 in Denver on Wednesday

Harold Castro and Michael Toglia also had two hits, Brent Suter (2-0) pitched an inning of relief and Pierce Johnson picked up his eighth save.

Luke Maile homered among his two hits for Cincinnati. Spencer Steer, Stuart Fairchild and Jose Barrero also had two hits for the Reds

Cincinnati went ahead in the second inning. Kevin Newman led off with a single and moved to second on a groundout, Barrero drove him home with a single but Barrero was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double.

Jake Fraley drew a two-out walk and scored on Maile's double to left to make it 2-0.

Maile led off the fifth inning with his second homer of the season and Jonathan India singled. One out later, Steer doubled to center to end starter Austin Gomber's day, and Fairchild drove in both baserunners with a ground-rule double off Fernando Abad.

Gomber allowed five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Rockies rallied in the bottom of the fifth. Toglia, Doyle and Alan Trejo all singled with one out to load the bases, Charlie Blackmon walked to bring home Toglia and Profar doubled to left to drive in two more

After a lineout, Diaz hit a bloop single to center to tie the game, and Colorado put up another crooked number in the sixth.

Castro doubled and Toglia singled to chase starter Graham Ashcraft. Doyle tripled in two off reliever Lucas Sims, Trejo walked and Blackmon was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Bryant made it 9-5 with a two-run single, Diaz brought home another run with a single and Ryan McMahon's groundout drove in Bryant to finish the six-run frame

Ashcraft (2-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Cincinnati got a run in the ninth on Fairchild's RBI double and loaded the bases but Johnson got the final two outs to end it.

--Field Level Media