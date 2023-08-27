Rockies release LF Jurickson Profar, call up 1B Hunter Goodman

The Colorado Rockies released left fielder Jurickson Profar on Sunday and promoted first baseman Hunter Goodman, who had a big day in his major league debut against the host Baltimore Orioles.

Goodman, batting sixth, went 2-for-4 with one RBI and scored the winning run in the Rockies' 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Sunday. He was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Profar, 30, hit .236 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs after signing a one-year, $7.75 million deal with Colorado this past offseason. That contract included a $1 million bonus for reaching 400 plate appearances. Profar made 472 in 111 games.

A 10-year veteran, Profar has played for the Texas Rangers (2012-18), Oakland Athletics (2019), San Diego Padres (2020-22) and Rockies. He is a career .238 hitter and has 86 homers and 352 RBIs.

Goodman, 23, is the Rockies' No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft and hit .371 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 15 games at Albuquerque after batting .239 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 91 games at Double-A Hartford.

In other moves Sunday, Colorado activated right-hander Matt Carasiti from the 15-day injured list following a right shoulder injury and optioned him to Triple-A. They also sent left-hander Justin Bruihl to Albuquerque.

Carasiti, 32, was 1-0 with a 7.06 ERA over 14 relief appearances. Bruihl, 26, had a 14.73 ERA across 3 2/3 innings in seven appearances with the Rockies after spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season.

—Field Level Media