Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela dealing with forearm tightness

After exiting Wednesday's start against the host Pittsburgh Pirates after just 2 2/3 innings, Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela told reporters after the game that he is dealing with forearm tightness

Senzatela left Wednesday's game after allowing a two-run homer to Andrew McCutchen. He threw 51 pitches before walking off the field with a trainer and will undergo further examination on Thursday.

The injury is an unwelcome sight for Senzatela, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals last August and had to have season-ending surgery.

Colorado's pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries during the young season, as German Marquez is set to have Tommy John surgery and will likely miss the remainder of the season and Noah Davis is on the 15-day injured list due to an elbow injury.

Senzatela is 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA in two starts this season. He has struck out four and walked two in 7 2/3 innings while allowing three homers.

