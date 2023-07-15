Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela needs Tommy John surgery

Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow

Manager Bud Black announced the news before Friday's 7-2 win against the visiting New York Yankees.

Advertisement

Senzatela, 28, was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 13 and transferred to the 60-day IL on June 11.

This is the second straight year he has sustained a season-ending injury after tearing his left ACL in August 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

Senzatela is in the second year of a five-year, $50.5 million contract he signed in October 2021.

He made only two starts this season, finishing 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA and four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

Senzatela is 39-43 with a 4.87 ERA in 145 games (119 starts) since making his debut with the Rockies in 2017

--Field Level Media