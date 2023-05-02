Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rockies RHP German Marquez to undergo Tommy John surgery

Field Level Media
Apr 26, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez (48) crouches on the mound before leaving the game during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez will undergo Tommy John surgery, the veteran starter told reporters Tuesday

Marquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation.

On Thursday, Marquez tried to return from a two-week stint on the IL because of right forearm inflammation, but he exited that outing against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning.

Marquez, 28, was 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season, striking out 17 with three walks in 20 innings.

The former All-Star is 65-56 with a 4.41 ERA in 176 career games (173 starts) since making his debut with Colorado in 2016.

--Field Level Media