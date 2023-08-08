Rockies turn to Kyle Freeland to try and slow down Brewers

The visiting Colorado Rockies hope left-hander Kyle Freeland regains the form he displayed earlier this season against the Brewers on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series in Milwaukee

Freeland (4-12, 4.86 ERA), who tossed five scoreless innings against Milwaukee in May, will be opposed by left-hander Wade Miley (6-2, 3.01), who is making his 300th career start

Advertisement

Milwaukee took the series opener 12-1 on Monday night behind a dominant pitching performance by Freddy Peralta and three homers in a 13-hit attack

After allowing a solo homer with one out in the first, Peralta retired the final 20 hitters he faced, matching his career high of 13 strikeouts with no walks over seven innings. Brice Turang had a two-out, two-run homer to trigger a five-run fourth inning, while Sal Frelick added a three-run homer in the eighth shortly after a solo shot by Tyrone Taylor

Advertisement Advertisement

Milwaukee maintained its lead of 1 1/2 games over Cincinnati in the National League Central. The Reds had beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 earlier Monday

The Brewers are 49-14 when scoring four or more runs, and 12-39 when scoring three or fewer this season

Advertisement

Christian Yelich, who had two hits on Monday, is batting .330 (70-for-212) over his last 53 games with nine homers, 20 doubles, 38 RBIs and 40 runs. In seven games in August, Turang is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with two homers, seven RBIs, four walks, three stolen bases and six runs

The Rockies also fanned three times against the Brewers' bullpen on Monday, giving them 16 strikeouts for the game

Advertisement

"We've had a little bit of a tough go with the strikeout of late," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "And we talked about that before the game and (Monday) it showed up. We just couldn't get the barrel to the ball enough times.

Miley, 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA in his last six starts, will be making his second start since coming off the injured list (left elbow discomfort). He went four innings in his first start back, giving up one run on three hits, but did not get the decision in a 3-2 loss at Washington

Advertisement

"That was good. He was so efficient the first three innings, they made him work, lost the strike zone a little bit in the fourth, but still wiggled out of it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Miley's last start. "I think all in all, very pleased with that. Getting four innings out of him was what we were hoping. It was a nice first step for him.

Miley is 9-3 with a 4.26 ERA in 18 career games (17 starts) versus the Rockies. He has faced them once this season, allowing three runs in six innings, but did not get the decision in a 9-6 loss at Colorado in early May

Advertisement

Freeland is 0-8 in his last 12 starts since his last win on May 14. In his last start, he allowed four runs in six innings in an 11-1 loss to San Diego last Wednesday. Freeland also surrendered three homers in that outing

Freeland is 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA in six career starts against Milwaukee

--Field Level Medi