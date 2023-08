Rookie QB Anthony Richardson named a Colts captain

Rookie starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was one of seven Indianapolis Colts players voted as captains by their teammates, coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, joins an impressive list of players that includes All-Pros and Pro Bowl selections.

The six players, in addition to Richardson, are:

—Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, a five-time captain with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-19) and Colts (2021-23) and a 2020 first-team All-Pro

—Linebacker Zaire Franklin, in his fourth season as a Colts captain, who set a team record with 166 tackles last season

—Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, voted a captain the past five seasons and a three-time first-team All Pro

—Cornerback Kenny Moore II, named a captain for the second time and was Indianapolis' 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

—Center Ryan Kelly, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and first-time captain

—Guard Quenton Nelson, a three-time captain and three-time first-team All-Pro

Richardson, 21, was named the starting quarterback in mid-August. He'll make his regular-season debut on Sept. 10 when the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars, an AFC South division foe.

—Field Level Media