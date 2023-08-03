Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rookie Sal Frelick helps Brewers demolish Pirates 14-1

By
Field Level Media
Aug 3, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (10) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at American Family Field.
Image: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Sal Frelick drove in five runs with a three-run homer and a double as the Milwaukee Brewers pounded out a 14-1 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series

Frelick put the Brewers up 11-1 in the sixth with his second career homer, a two-out shot down the right-field line off Jose Hernandez. Frelick also had a two-run double in the first and walked twice

William Contreras had a two-run double to cap a three-run seventh as the Brewers surpassed their previous season high of 11 runs

Adrian Houser (4-3) allowed one run on four hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (9-8) was tagged for eight runs on nine hits in five innings, along with three walks and a hit batter, losing his fourth consecutive start since pitching an inning in the All-Star game

Milwaukee was coming off a 1-5 road trip, which dropped them a half-game back of Cincinnati in the National League Central. The Reds were at the Chicago Cubs later Thursday

The Pirates scored first when Alfonso Rivas led off the game with a walk and came around on a single, a fielder's choice and Jack Suwinski's RBI groundout

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half when Contreras reached on a fielder's choice, Willy Adames singled with two outs and Frelick lined a two-run double to the gap in left-center

The Brewers had four consecutive hits to open a three-run second inning and go in front 5-1. Andruw Monasterio and Brice Turang singled. Pirates right fielder Henry Davis then misplayed Joey Wiemer's fly ball, turning it into an RBI double. Christian Yelich followed with an RBI single to make it 4-1. Wiemer came home on a double play

Turang's three-run homer off Keller in the fifth inning put the Brewers up 8-1. Frelick had walked with one out and Mark Canha was hit by a pitch. After Monasterio flied out, Turang sent the first pitch 414 feet to right for his fifth homer

