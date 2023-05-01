Roundup: Broncos pick up 5th year on WR Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Monday.

Jeudy, 24, is set to make $12.987 million in 2024.

Jeudy has 157 catches for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns in 41 games (33 starts) since the Broncos selected him No. 15 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

The deadline to pick up fifth-year options is Tuesday.

--The Cleveland Browns picked up the fifth-year option on starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Up to 50% Off Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only Huge Discounts

There are savings on everyday items you already buy, and savings on the things you’ve been waiting for a sale on to spoil your pet with. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Wills, 23, will make $14.175 million in the 2024 season.

He has started all 45 games he's played in since the Browns selected him No. 10 overall in the 2020 draft.

Advertisement

--The Carolina Panthers picked up the option on defensive tackle Derrick Brown. He'll make $13.1 million in 2024.

Brown, 25, has 142 tackles -- including 21 for loss -- to go with six sacks and 15 passes defensed in 49 games (46 starts) for Carolina. The Panthers selected him No. 7 overall in the 2020 draft.

Advertisement

--The New Orleans Saints declined the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz. He has started 40 of 46 games since being selected No. 24 overall in the 2020 draft.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars are declining the fifth year on edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. He has just three sacks in 40 games (11 starts) since being selected No. 20 overall in 2020.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media