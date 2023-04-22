Rowdy Tellez, Wade Miley power Brewers past Boston

Rowdy Tellez had a two-run homer and the Milwaukee bullpen preserved the Brewers' 5-4 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday night

Rafael Devers pulled Boston to within 5-4 in the sixth with his eighth homer of the season, a 416-foot, two-run shot to right off Joel Payamps.

Peter Strzelecki and Hoby Milner kept the Red Sox off the board until the ninth, when Devin Williams worked around a one-out single to pick of his third save of the year

Brewers starter Wade Miley (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out three and walking one

Boston starter Garrett Whitlock (1-2) was tagged for all five runs on eight hits in four innings.

Yu Chang pulled the Red Sox within 3-2 in the fifth with a two-run shot off Miley, but Milwaukee answered with two runs in the bottom half

Blake Perkins led off with a single to right for his first major league hit and Christian Yelich followed with an RBI double to center. Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch and Willy Adames singled to load the bases. Yelich scored when Tellez grounded into a double play to make it 5-2.

Tellez put the Brewers in front 3-0 in third inning with a two-run homer that scored Yelich, who had led off the inning with a single

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when William Contreras and Brian Anderson opened with back-to-back doubles

The Red Sox had runners on second and third with two outs in the first, but Miley got Kike Hernandez to ground out to second. Masataka Yoshida had opened the frame with a single before he was picked off first base by Miley

--Field Level Media