Rowdy Tellez's three-run blast helps send Brewers past Padres

Rowdy Tellez capped a five-run third with a three-run homer — his first home run since May 22 — leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 win over the visiting San Diego Padres on Friday.

Brandon Woodruff held the Padres to a Manny Machado homer to push his record to 3-1 in just his sixth start in an injury-plagued season.

Woodruff gave up three hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts over six innings. Brewers' pitchers had 17 strikeouts in the game.

The win was the Brewers' sixth straight, equaling their longest winning streak of the season. The Padres have lost 12 of their last 18 games to fade from the National League wildcard race.

Tellez added a fourth RBI in the seventh when the Brewers scored two runs on 43-year-old Rich Hill, who is now working out of the Padres bullpen.

Brice Turang opened the home half of the third with a single. After Padres starter Yu Darvish hit Tyrone Taylor with a pitch, Christian Yelich advanced both runners with a ground out to first. William Contreras ended the scoreless tie with a RBI single. After Carlos Santana popped out, Willy Adames singled home Taylor to make it 2-0.

The left-handed Tellez then drove a 1-1 curve from Darvish 406 feet to center for his 13th home run of the season.

Darvish (8-10) gave up five runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings. Darvish has allowed four or more runs in three straight starts — equaling his career-worst streak.

The Padres got on the board in the top of the fourth when Machado opened the inning with his 25th homer — a 404-foot drive to center off a sinker by Woodruff.

The Padres mounted a rally in the ninth. After Andrew Chaffin struck out Xander Bogaerts to open the inning, he hit Jake Cronenworth with a pitch. Catcher Gary Sanchez followed with his 17th homer. Garrett Cooper followed with a single before Chaffin got the final two outs.

—Field Level Media