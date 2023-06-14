Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and is expected to miss the rest of the season

The club made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Pasquantino, 25, aggravated the injury Friday, exiting that game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals put him on the injured list Saturday. Pasquantino missed three weeks during the 2022 season with the same issue

This time, however, an MRI exam showed the labrum was torn.

He finishes this season with a .247 average, nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games. Pasquantino is batting .272 in 133 games over parts of his first two seasons in the big leagues. He hit .295 in 72 game last season.

--Field Level Media