MLB

Royals acquire prospect from Phils, DFA Franmil Reyes

By
Field Level Media
Apr 19, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Franmil Reyes (99) bats during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals acquired right-handed prospect James McArthur from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and designated outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster

The Royals sent minor league outfielder Junior Marin and cash considerations to the Phillies. McArthur, DFA'd by the Phillies last week, will be assigned to Triple-A Omaha

The 6-foot-7 McArthur, 26, is 9-21 with a 4.36 ERA across five seasons in the minors.

Marin, 19, batted .348 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 62 games in the Dominican Summer League and the Royals' rookie league from 2021-22

Reyes, 27, was batting .186 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 19 games this season. He's a career .249 hitter with 108 home runs for four teams. He clubbed 37 homers in 2019.

--Field Level Media