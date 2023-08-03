Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Royals beat Mets to polish off perfect homestand

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 3, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Aug 3, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Singer pitched eight scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters homered and the Kansas City Royals completed a sweep of the visiting New York Mets with a 9-2 win Thursday afternoon

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Following a sweep of the Minnesota Twins, the Royals concluded a 6-0 homestand, the fifth such "perfect" homestand in club history and first since taking three games apiece from the White Sox and Rays from May 27-June 1, 2016

Advertisement

Singer (7-8) threw 100 pitches, surrendering only three singles with four strikeouts and no walks while allowing no runners past first. Since May 6, when his ERA had ballooned to 8.82, Singer owns a 3.68 ERA over 15 starts

Salvador Perez got the Royals on the scoreboard in the first inning with a two-out, two-strike double for a 1-0 lead

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Royals added two more in the third on Maikel Garcia's sacrifice fly and Witt's 19th homer, a solo shot 425 feet to center. Witt hit safely in all six games of the homestand, batting .556 (15-for-27) with six extra-base hits and 13 RBIs

Waters' three-run home run to right drove Carlos Carrasco from the mound in the seventh, trailing 6-0. Waters has homered in consecutive games for the second time in his career

Carrasco (3-6) pitched six-plus innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk

The Royals tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth, during which New York position player Danny Mendick allowed an RBI hit to Witt while recording the final two outs. It was Mendick's second career appearance on the mound

Advertisement

In the ninth, Jonathan Heasley allowed a two-run, two-out homer to Francisco Lindor for the Mets' first runs in 17 innings. It was Lindor's 22nd home run of the season

Pete Alonso had a pair of singles for the Mets, who have lost four of five and will conclude their six-game road trip with three in Baltimore beginning Friday

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi