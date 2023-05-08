Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough on IL with head fractures

By
Field Level Media
May 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (48) is attended to by medical staff after being hit by a line drive off the bat of Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals placed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list with head fractures Monday after he was hit in the face by a line drive in Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics

Yarbrough, 31, was hit just above the left temple by a line drive from Oakland's Ryan Noda in the top of the sixth inning. Yarbrough immediately crumpled to the ground, while the ball ricocheted back toward home plate.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez fielded the ball and threw to first base for the out

Yarbrough was tended to by Royals medical personnel and walked off the field with some assistance while holding a towel to his face

A transaction report from the Royals, as well as MLB's official website, noted the "head fractures" for Yarbrough. Right-hander Jose Cuas was recalled from Triple-A Omaha

Yarbrough is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA in 10 appearances (three starts) with the Royals this season. He spent his first five major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and is 41-35 in 137 appearances (62 starts) with a 4.41 ERA

Cuas, 28, was 1-0 with a 5.65 ERA in 14 appearances earlier this season with the Royals and is 5-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 61 relief appearances with Kansas City over the past two seasons

--Field Level Media