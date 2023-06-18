The Kansas City Royals placed second baseman Michael Massey on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a laceration on his left hand

The designation is retroactive to Thursday for the 25-year-old Massey, who is batting .217 with four homers and 20 RBIs through 60 games this season.

In related moves, the Royals also selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty from Triple-A Omaha and transferred infielder Vinnie Pasquantino (right shoulder instability) to the 60-day injured list

Beaty, 30, signed a minor league deal with Kansas City on Monday after being released by San Francisco. He batted .200 (1-for-5) with an RBI in four games with the Giants.

Pasquantino, 25, landed on the IL on June 10 after batting .247 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 61 games with the Royals

--Field Level Media