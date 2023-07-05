Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Royals place RHP Zack Greinke (shoulder) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field.
Jul 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field.
Image: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals placed veteran right-hander Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to shoulder tendinitis

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Greinke felt pain in his pitching shoulder during the sixth inning of Tuesday's 9-3 loss against the Minnesota Twins and was pulled from the game.

Advertisement

The Royals recalled right-hander Dylan Coleman from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move

Greinke (1-9, 5.44 ERA) said the shoulder was not bothering him when he took the mound to start the sixth inning. He said he experienced discomfort during a six-pitch at-bat to Minnesota's Jose Miranda.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After Greinke retired Miranda on a pop-up, he motioned to the dugout. He soon exited with a team trainer.

"It just wasn't coming out the same," Greinke told reporters afterward. "So, figured it was better to come out then try to keep doing that and make things worse all the way around. Probably wasn't going to get many guys out and probably would have made my shoulder worse."

Greinke, 39, gave up six runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. He served up three homers, struck out three and walked none.

Greinke is winless in his last 11 starts in the second season of his second tour of duty with Kansas City. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2009 during his first and has an overall record of 224-150 and 3.48 ERA with six teams.

Advertisement

Coleman, 26, had an 18.00 ERA during five appearances for the Royals earlier this season

--Field Level Media