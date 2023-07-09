Royals reinstate Ryan Yarbrough, DFA Amir Garrett

The Royals reinstated left-hander Ryan Yarbrough from the 60-day injured list, and he'll be on the mound Sunday when Kansas City plays the Guardians in Cleveland

Yarbrough, 31, last pitched May 7 and suffered fractures to his head when he was hit just above the left temple by a line drive from Oakland's Ryan Noda in the top of the sixth inning. Yarbrough immediately crumpled to the ground.

He was tended to by Royals medical personnel and walked off the field with some assistance while holding a towel to his face

In a corresponding move, the Royals designated left-hander Amir Garrett for assignment

Also Sunday, Kansas City placed outfielder Edward Olivares (oblique strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A Omaha.

Yarbrough is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA in 10 appearances (three starts) with the Royals this season. He spent his first five major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and is 41-35 in 137 appearances (62 starts) with a 4.41 ERA

Garrett, 31, was 0-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 27 relief appearances this season. He took the loss Thursday when he gave up four runs (two earned) while getting just one out against the Guardians.

Garrett was in his second season in Kansas City following five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Olivares, 27, is hitting .242 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 67 games.

Taylor, 24, has appeared in 12 games for the Royals this season, batting .133 (4-for-30) with three runs driven in

--Field Level Media