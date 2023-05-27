The Kansas City Royals released veteran third baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier on Saturday

Dozier, 31, was designated for assignment Monday after batting .183 with two homers and nine RBIs in 29 games this year.

Advertisement

Dozier is in the third season of a four-year, $25 million extension signed in March 2021.

The Royals are on the hook for the remainder of his $7.25 million in 2023 and the $9 million he's owed in 2024

Advertisement Advertisement

"It was an extremely tough decision based on who he is as a person, as a teammate, as a worker," Royals skipper Matt Quatraro said earlier this week. "We think the world of him as a person.

Dozier is a career .238/.305/.420 hitter with 73 homers and 235 RBIs in 594 games, all with the Royals. His best season was 2019 with 26 homers, an MLB-leading 10 triples and 84 RBIs

Advertisement

--Field Level Media