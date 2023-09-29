Royals score 9 runs in 1st inning on way to rout of Yankees

The Kansas City Royals blasted visiting New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodón for eight first-inning runs in a 12-5 shellacking Friday evening.

Rodón (3-8) closed out his disappointing first season in pinstripes by surrendering six hits and two walks to the first eight batters, becoming the third starter in baseball history - and first since Paul Wilson in 2005 - to allow eight earned runs without recording an out.

Signed in the offseason to a six-year, $162 million contract, Rodón added more than a run to his ERA, finishing the year at 6.85.

During their biggest inning of the year, the Royals set a franchise record as the first 10 batters reached safely, highlighted by Edward Olivares' two-run homer, his 11th.

Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez each collected two hits in the frame while Perez and Kyle Isbel delivered two-run doubles as Kansas City sent 14 batters to the plate, scoring nine.

The Red Sox were the last team to have the first 10 players reach safely. Boston put 11 straight on base against Florida on June 27, 2003, scoring 14 in the first inning of a 25-8 win.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lyles (6-17) retired the first 10 batters he faced before walking Aaron Judge ahead of Austin Wells' three-run homer in the fourth inning.

Judge doubled and scored on Wells' fourth RBI, a sixth-inning grounder, cutting the deficit to 10-5.

Wells' home run, his fourth, was the 39th surrendered by Lyles, setting a Royals' franchise record.

Lyles completed six innings, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk, striking out four.

Perez recorded three hits and three RBIs, giving him 21 RBIs in 18 September games.

Bobby Witt Jr. capped the scoring with his 30th homer, a two-run shot in the seventh, becoming the first Royals player to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

Kansas City (55-105) needs one win in the final two games to avoid setting a franchise record for losses.

The loss relegated the Yankees (81-79) to their worst season since 1992 when they suffered their last losing season (76-86).

—Field Level Media