Royals transfer LHP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder) to 60-day IL

The Kansas City Royals transferred left-hander Daniel Lynch IV to the 60-day injury list on Thursday due to his left shoulder strain, ending any chance of returning this season.

Lynch, 26, felt fatigue in his shoulder during his two most-recent starts: July 7 and 18. He went on the 15-day IL on July 19. A setback on July 25 required a cortisone shot to help inflammation.

Advertisement

The Royals hoped that after two bullpen sessions, Lynch could pitch live batting practice before going on a rehabilitation assignment.

Lynch is 3-4 with a 4.64 ERA, 16 walks and 34 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings over nine starts. In three seasons with Kansas City, he is 11-23 with a 5.18 ERA, 99 walks and 211 strikeouts in 252 innings over 51 starts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kansas City selected him in the first round (34th overall) of the 2018 draft out of Virginia.

—Field Level Media