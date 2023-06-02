Advertisement

The Twins, who lost Byron Buxton (rib soreness), Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) and Max Kepler (migraine) midway through the game, still managed to rally for the win against a Cleveland bullpen that saw a lot of work while taking two of three games at Baltimore earlier this week

Stephan gave up three runs in the eighth and Eli Morgan loaded the bases on two walks (one intentional) and a double by Jorge Polanco before Castro hit the winning fly ball.

"We've leaned on them heavily," Cleveland catcher Mike Zunino said of the team's relievers. "You know, they've been so good for us. Hopefully we can regroup and get a good start from (Civale on Friday) and get back to it."

Civale will be making his first start since a 5-3 loss to Seattle on April 7, when he sustained a left oblique strain. He produced a 4.91 ERA in three rehab starts for Triple-A Columbus.

Civale is 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA in eight career starts against the Twins, including 0-2 with a 4.39 ERA in five starts at Minneapolis

Ober, meanwhile, is 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in four career starts against Cleveland.

The big question for the Twins will be how long they will be without Buxton, who was hit in the ribs with a 97 mph fastball by Tanner Bibee, as well as Correa and Kepler

Baldelli said Buxton would get imaging done on the ribs on Friday morning but was hopeful for a positive result because the injury didn't seem to get worse after he left the game.

Correa said he took a wrong step while throwing to first baseman Alex Kirilloff between innings and the pain got worse during the inning.

"I wasn't even feeling it today and that one step ... just completely changed my day," Correa said Thursday. "We'll see how it goes tomorrow."

--Field Level Media